PHOTO
CAIRO - Egypt plans to offer three international tenders for oil and gas exploration and production in 2023, petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Susan Fenton)
Egypt plans to offer three international tenders for oil and gas exploration and production
PHOTO
CAIRO - Egypt plans to offer three international tenders for oil and gas exploration and production in 2023, petroleum minister Tarek El Molla said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Susan Fenton)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.