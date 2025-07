CAIRO - Egypt signed an agreement with oil giants Eni and BP to start exploration activities in the Mediterranean Sea, the petroleum ministry said on Thursday

The agreement also includes drilling in the coming months an exploration well for natural gas in the Lake Timsah area, which lies in a basin developed along a fault extending from the Mediterranean Sea to the Gulf of Suez through the Bitter Lakes region.

