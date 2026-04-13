Dana Gas, the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, said that production has resumed at the Khor Mor gas facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) following a temporary suspension announced in early March.

“The company carried out prudent operational procedures throughout this period, in close coordination with government authorities, while prioritising the safety of personnel and assets,” it said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Monday.

The temporary suspension at the plant was coordinated with the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing regional security situation arising from the US-Israel-Iran war.

The plant is being purged and kept in operational condition to ensure it can be brought back online in an optimal manner, as and when appropriate, the company said in its March statement.

The KM250 gas expansion project at Khor Mor was completed in October 2025. In January 2026, Dana Gas ramped up gas production at Khor Mor up to over 700 million cubic feet per day (MMscf/d), contributing an additional 15,000 boepd to the company’s net production.

In February 2026, the company said that the commissioning of the Khor Mor common-user pipeline, expected in the second half of 2026, would enable sustained operations at full capacity.

On a group basis, production is expected to increase up to 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day once the pipeline is operational, reflecting higher utilisation across gas, condensate, and LPG output.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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