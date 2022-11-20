Australia-based global engineering services company Worley said that its joint venture in Oman with Special Technical Services (STS) has received a two year contract extension to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to BP’s Khazzan Gas assets.

The previous five-year contract was announced on 30 April 2018, the ASX-listed Worley said in a stock exchange statement dated 18 November.

The services that will be provided by Special Technical Services Worley Integrated Solutions (SWIS) will include brownfield projects and turnarounds, which will help to sustain the life of BP’s existing assets in Oman.

"We are pleased to strengthen our decades-long relationship with bp and to deliver services for bp’s Khazzan Gas assets,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley. “SWIS has been working extensively with BP to improve all aspects of operational efficiency, and this award confirms the success of this continuing journey."

