Bahrain's ambitious $6-billion Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP), one of the most important strategic projects in the kingdom, is more than 80% complete and is expected to be ready next year, reported BNA citing the kingdom's oil minister.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa was delivering his opening address yesterday (May 16) at the 29th Annual Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference (MPGC 2022) at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay which was attended by the CEOs and heads of international oil and gas companies, senior government officials, policymakers, international oil traders, energy experts, analysts and leading organisations in the energy sector.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail and a number of senior officials from local, regional and world oil companies from 25 countries also took part.

Shedding light on other oil-related development projects implemented in Bahrain, the minister said BMP was aimed at increasing the refining capacity, increasing the list of products in terms of quantity and quality, and boosting energy efficiency, thus making the refinery one of the most competitive and compliant with environmental standards in the world.

The BMP represents a major expansion and upgrade of the facility that will allow the total refinery throughput to increase up to a maximum of 380,000 barrels per day (bpd). This will increase the refinery’s capacity by 42 per cent, from the existing 267,000 bpd.

TechnipFMC, jointly with Samsung Engineering and Tecnicas Reunidas, is working on the BMP, which is being executed on engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) lump sum turnkey basis.

