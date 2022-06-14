Bahrain's oil and gas sector remains dynamic and many developmental projects are under way to support the national economy and the Economic Recovery Plan, it has been revealed.

The Kingdom's projects will match global standards and productivity, said Oil and Gas Holding Company Chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Shaikh Nasser, who is also the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, paid a visit to Tatweer Petroleum company, accompanied by some board members. He was received by Tatweer Petroleum Board Chairman, Eng. Faisal Mohammed Al Mahroos, and a number of officials from the company, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

During the visit, Shaikh Nasser listened to a detailed briefing on the company’s organisational, operational and developmental procedures and its plan for 2022.

He was also informed about the initiatives that will be launched by the company in the future to back the kingdom’s efforts to develop the oil and gas sector.

He was also briefed about the procedures taken by the company to ensure full commitment to the highest health, safety and environment protection standards.

Shaikh Nasser asserted that the oil and gas sector enjoys every support from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He directed to utilise the latest innovative technologies to upgrade the oil exploration and field management.

He stressed the support of the Oil and Gas Holding Board of Directors to all developmental projects of Tatweer Petroleum and all operational companies under the umbrella of the Oil and Gas Holding company.

Eng Faisal Al Mahroos, Board Chairman of Tatweer Petroleum, expressed appreciation for the visit by Shaikh Nasser, describing it as an incentive to continue working at high tempo to carry out the company’s plans and programmes.

