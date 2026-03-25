U.S.-based Apache Corporation, in partnership with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), has announced a new natural gas discovery in Egypt’s Western Desert, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said.

The discovery was made following the drilling of the SKAL-1X exploratory well in the South Kalabsha area.

Initial test results indicate daily production of around 26 million cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 2,700 barrels of condensates, according to a ministry statement.

The find comes as part of Egypt’s broader efforts to boost domestic gas output and reduce import costs, supported by incentives aimed at attracting increased investment in exploration and production.

Officials said the discovery reflects the success of recent measures introduced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, which have encouraged Apache to expand its exploration activities and increase investments, particularly in areas adjacent to its existing concessions.

The newly discovered field lies within a recently awarded concession close to Apache’s current operations, a factor expected to enhance economic feasibility and lower development costs by leveraging existing infrastructure and production facilities.

The ministry added that this approach will help accelerate development timelines and bring new discoveries online more quickly, supporting efforts to offset natural declines in output from mature fields while reducing capital expenditure.

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