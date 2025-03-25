ADNOC Gas expects to announce the Final Investment Decision (FID) on Rich Gas Development (RGD) in 2025, the company said in its 2024 integrated report.

These key steps aim to deliver the Adnoc subsidiary’s strategy to grow its processing capacity by 30% or more than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd).

The expected capex allocated for the project is more than $4bn , according to ADNOC Gas’ strategy update released in November 2023.

In December, the company awarded the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract for new gas processing facilities at Bab Gas Cap to Worley Engineering.

The FID is expected in 2026 as the new facilities will boost ADNOC Gas’ current processing capacity by 20% or over 1.8 billion scfd.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.