MUSCAT, DEC 13

Abraj Energy Services, a leading oil and gas service provider in Oman, has forged a strategic partnership agreement with TotalEnergies, a prominent global multi-energy company, to provide drilling services for the latter’s Block 12’s concession area in central Oman.

The partnership agreement was formally signed by Eng Saif al Hamhami, the CEO of Abraj Energy Services, and Sergio Giorgi, the Oman Country Chair of TotalEnergies.

By joining forces, Abraj Energy Services and TotalEnergies aim to redefine industry standards, leveraging Abraj’s extensive drilling and well services expertise honed since 2006, along with TotalEnergies’ global recognition and proficiency.

The primary objective of this partnership is to ensure the successful execution of key gas exploration wells within Oman’s Block 12.

With a remarkable 16 years of experience serving the country’s energy sector, Abraj holds a significant market share of 28% in drilling and 15% in key well services, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the field.

Eng Saif al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership with TotalEnergies. He emphasised that this collaboration not only signifies TotalEnergies’ entry into the Omani market as operators but also underscores Oman’s prowess in attracting foreign investment.

Al Hamhami further emphasised Abraj’s competitive advantage in delivering internationally recognised drilling and well maintenance services. The partnership is poised to enhance Oman’s oil and gas potential, bolster national energy security, and foster economic growth.

Sergio Giorgi, TotalEnergies’ Oman Country Chair, expressed his enthusiasm about the significant milestone this partnership represents in TotalEnergies’ journey in Oman.

He emphasised the longstanding presence of TotalEnergies in the Sultanate of Oman since 1937 and the increased footprint they have achieved over the past two years.

In 2021, TotalEnergies produced the equivalent of 38,000 barrels of oil per day through their participation in two assets, PDO and Oman LNG.

The following year, they plan to expand their participation to five upstream assets, including Block 12, targeting an estimated production of 62,000 barrels of oil per day. Giorgi also highlighted their commitment to reducing carbon intensity emissions while actively expanding into renewables and oil and gas trading.

Giorgi acknowledged the crucial role played by the authorities, partners, and service companies like Abraj in fuelling TotalEnergies’ success in Oman. He explained that their collective efforts within Block 12 extend beyond performing 3D seismic surveys and drilling exploration wells.

Their overarching vision is centred around discovering untapped gas resources, which will be vital in sustaining Oman’s long-term capacity to export gas. This partnership aims to unleash new gas reserves, create employment opportunities, and bolster Oman’s standing as a reliable and strategic partner in the global energy market.

Unveiling new gas reserves aligns perfectly with TotalEnergies’ commitment to sustainable energy practices while effectively addressing the growing global energy demand. Giorgi emphasised that partnering with Abraj Energy Services, a leading Omani company, is the ideal way to embark on this journey.

