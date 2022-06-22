Muscat: The Economy and Finance Committee of Majlis Ash’shura held its ninth regular meeting under the chairmanship of Ahmed bin Said al Sharqi, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the committee approved its final report on the expressed desire regarding the governance plan for dealing with revenues accruing from the difference between the estimated price and the actual price of Oman crude oil the study of which is part of the committee’s action plan for the current annual session. The committee also approved its report on the reality of the mining sector.

In addition, the committee approved a number of reports related to evaluating ministerial statements which included the statements of the minister of economy and the minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. It also reviewed the report of its visit to Duqm, Suhar, Salalah and Al Mazyona.

The committee met with a number of members who presented expressed desires including the expressed desire regarding setting a limit for remittances of foreign workers, revisiting investment procedures and legislation. This is in addition to an expressed desire regarding the establishment of a centre for Omani investment.

The committee also discussed the executive situation of the expressed desire for unifying the certificate of commercial register and the certificate of affiliation to OCCI and the expressed desire on imposing fees on land plots allotted to tourist projects but have not been exploited.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).