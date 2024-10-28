Saudi Arabia - The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) is inviting exploration and mining companies to participate in its 7th round of exploration licensing.

The licensing round, consisting of 7 sites with a total area of more than 1070 sq. km, will be open for bidding from mid Of October, with the successful bidders set to be announced in December.

The sites up for auction include;

*Wadi Al Lith: It covers an area of 243.87 sq km and is located within the Makkah Region, 200 km from Jeddah. Commodities on the site include Copper, Gold and Zinc.

*Jabal Baudan: It covers an area of 244.92 sq km and is approximately 200km south of Jeddah. The site contains commodities like Copper, Gold and Zinc.

*Jabal Sabha: It covers an area of 171.5 sq km and is located in the central part of Saudi Arabia, approximately 650km from the Jeddah port. The commodities include Silver, lead and zinc (Nb, Au, Co).

*Jabal al Ad Dimah: It covers an area of 210.90 sq km and is located approximately 200km south of Jeddah. It contains deposits of Copper, Gold and Zinc

*Jabal al Klah North: It is part of the Ad Dawadimi Terrane and located in the eastern part of the Arabian Shield, 750 km northeast of Jeddah and 320 km from Riyadh. It covers an area of 98,15 sq km and contains large deposits of Silver, Lead and Zinc.

*Jabal Al Klah South: It covers an area of 19,21 sq km and is part of Ad Dawadimi Terrane, located in the eastern part of the Arabian Shield, 320 km from Riyadh. Commodities include Silver, Lead and Zinc.

Umm Hijlan (Mamilah): It covers an area of 78.4 sq km and is located in Makkah region/270km from the Jeddah port. Commodities include Gold, Lead and Copper.

