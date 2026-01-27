Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the launch of 11 sites for competitive bidding at the Al Saman Crushers Complex in the Eastern Province.

The sites are designated for aggregates and crusher operations and cover a total area of five square kilometres.

Applications will be accepted from 15 February to 5 March 2026, via the ministry’s digital Taadeen platform. The process includes registration, bidder prequalification, the bidding phase, followed by the announcement of results and winning companies.

The ministry said the allocation of mining sites is intended to encourage private investment, enhance governance standards, and support the development of local communities surrounding mining projects.

