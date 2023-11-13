Egypt is planning to launch an online platform to encourage investment by local and foreign companies in mining projects, Addustour newspaper said on Monday.

The new portal will provide geological data and maps for possible metal-rich sites in Egypt besides investment opportunities associated with those sites, the paper said, citing a report by the Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry.

“Preparations are under way by the Ministry to launch a mining platform that will give investors access to all data and maps for mineral sites,” the report said.

The report said the platform is part of Egypt’s Vision 2023 which aims to attract large global companies to mining projects in the country.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

