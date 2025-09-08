Egypt is introducing new incentives for foreign investors in its mining sector as part of IMF-backed reforms, aiming to raise the industry’s contribution to gross domestic product to 5-6 percent by 2030 from just 0.5 percent now, the Oil and Mineral Resources Minister said.

Speaking at a mining conference in Perth, Australia, Badawi revealed plans for an aerial survey of Egypt’s natural resources and the introduction of an online mining portal for investors similar to the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG) launched by the ministry for oil and gas investors four years ago. The portal will include maps and data for investors and covers 27 metals, including gold, zinc and iron.

“We have also completed measures to turn the Egyptian mineral resources authority into an autonomous and commercial entity to work for the development of the mining sector and attracting investment,” the minister said in comments reported by the Egyptian press.

Egypt’s revenues from mineral wealth development jumped 131 percent year on year to nearly $446 million in fiscal 2024-2025, driven by strong growth in gold and silver production, according to a July 2025 report by Saudi English language newspaper Arab News. The country also exported 1.4 million tonnes of ores and mining products, generating $52.5 million in export revenues.

(Writing N Saaed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.