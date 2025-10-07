Riyadh - The shareholders of Zamil Industrial Investment Company agreed to change the company’s name to Advanced Building Industries Company (SENAAT ).

The rebranding, which was approved on 21 September, aligns with the company’s growth and expansion into new sectors, according to a bourse filing.

In line with its regional and global ambitions, this move will enable Zamil Industrial to transform into a multi-sector industrial group, offering integrated solutions.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Zamil Industrial posted an annual leap of 325.11% in net profits to SAR 48.99 million, versus SAR 11.52 million.

