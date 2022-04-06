Leading international engineering services giant Worley has announced that it has been contracted by Green Energy Oman (GEO), an international consortium, to support their 25-gigawatt (GW) low-carbon fuels project in the Sultanate of Oman.

The GEO project consortium comprises OQ – the Sultanate of Oman’s global integrated energy company, InterContinental Energy (ICE) – the leading dedicated green fuels developer, and EnerTech (ETC) – a Kuwait government-backed clean energy investor and developer.

“We’re providing concept feasibility study services to develop and challenge GEO's defined green hydrogen energy project. This includes optimising around 25 GW of wind and solar generation, transforming this renewable energy through electrolysis into green hydrogen, as well as the production, storage and export of green ammonia,” Worley said in a statement on Tuesday.

The overall project aims to produce over 1.8 million tons of low-carbon green hydrogen which can produce up to 10 million tons of green ammonia per annum, supporting the local economy and global market by exporting green ammonia to help other countries decarbonise their economies.

“In addition to defining the project components, our study will identify opportunities to enhance in-country value delivered from the expected 10-year project implementation period. This includes employment and development for Omanis and value adds through local manufacturing and supply by Omani companies across the supply chain,” Worley stated.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Hans Dieter Hermes, Vice-President of Clean Hydrogen at Worley, said: “Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise hard to abate sectors where there’s no obvious alternative. This project enables Oman to use their natural resources to produce green fuels for self-use and export and supports our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.”

Najla bint Zuhair al Jamaliyah, CEO Alternative Energy at OQ, added: “The GEO team, together with our technical specialists, are at the vanguard of mega-scale green fuels project development. The work being undertaken will place Oman at the forefront of such projects, maximising the utilisation of Oman’s natural resources of wind and solar to produce green fuels, and build the country’s associated industry.”

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

