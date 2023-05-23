MUSCAT: Brazilian mining conglomerate Vale SA signed a land reservation agreement with the Port of Duqm Company SAOC and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Marafiq to establish an integrated industrial complex (Mega Hub) to produce low-carbon products to the steelmaking industry in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The signing ceremony took place at the Invest Oman Hall, in the presence of Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ); Dr Mansoor bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and Vice Chairman of National Negotiation Team; and Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Faroojiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, for Investment Promotion.

Signed by Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale’s CEO, and Reggy Vermeulen, Port of Duqm’s CEO, the land reservation agreement between Vale and Port of Duqm also commissions joint studies to build a Mega Hub in Oman.

Additionally, a MoU was signed by Eduardo Bartolomeo and Abdullah al Hashmi, Managing Director of Marafiq, a leading utilities service provider in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. The memorandum aims to provide the project with access to all the utilities and services required for its operations, while promoting the use of clean energy and green hydrogen at the port of Duqm.

The stakeholders focused on the use of clean energy and green hydrogen in the coming Mega Hub. The planned industrial complex will cover an estimated total area of 6.78 km2 and produce hot briquetted iron (HBI), and other steel products.

“The signing of these agreements marks a significant milestone in establishing Vale as a leader in sustainable mining,” said Vale’s CEO.

“We are thrilled about the prospects the planned Mega Hub presents in supporting the steel industry’s drive towards greener operations. The Port of Duqm, a growing key industrial hub in the Sultanate of Oman, is perfectly positioned to support our expansion plans, and we are excited to demonstrate the potential of Oman and Duqm as an attractive proposition for foreign direct investment.”

Speaking for the Port of Duqm, CEO Reggy Vermeulen stated: “We are pleased that Vale, a world-renowned mining company, chose to establish its Mega Hub in the Port of Duqm. The strategic location of our port on key international trade routes, its proximity to large regional markets including India, Africa and GCC countries, and its world-class infrastructure make it an ideal location to establish such major industrial projects.”

“The Port of Duqm is also set to be a future hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives,” Vermeulen added. “We are optimistic that it will quickly emerge as a destination of choice for green steel manufacturing and are proud to call ourselves the ‘green port’. We are committed to supporting the national goals of the Sultanate of Oman, including de-carbonisation, commitment to net-zero, and realising the sustainable development goals laid out in Oman Vision 2040.”

Marafiq’s Managing Director Eng Abdullah bin Mohammed al Hashimi stated that Marafiq is keen to sign this MoU with Vale and provide the project with vital utilities services, including power. Al Hashimi also highlighted the importance of Vale’s Mega Hub plans in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, and said the company will fully support the project which in turn promotes Marafiq’s growth.

The Mega Hub initiative contributes to Vale’s commitment to reduce 15 per cent of net Scope 3 emissions by 2035.



