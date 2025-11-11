Egypt - United Brothers for Engineering Industries, the parent company of Siltal, has unveiled its sales and marketing strategy for 2026, aiming to boost sales volumes and expand its presence in new international markets.

Chairperson and Managing Director Hatem Raslan said the coming year will usher in a new phase of growth for the company, coinciding with the launch of its new factory in Senegal under the Siltal Africa brand.

He noted that the move marks a strategic shift designed to strengthen Egypt’s industrial footprint in Africa, particularly in West African countries that currently lack trade agreements with Egypt.

Raslan highlighted that the inauguration of the factory’s first phase was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegal’s Minister of Trade and Industry. The step supports the company’s broader plan to deepen its presence across African markets, especially as United Brothers already serves as a key supplier to Sudan, Libya, Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal.

Beyond Africa, the company has also expanded its export footprint to Yemen, Morocco, Dubai, Sutton Island, Zimbabwe, Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau.

In September, United Brothers had exported more than 17,000 devices, representing around 20 percent of its total output. Raslan added that the company is targeting an increase in the export share to between 30-35% in 2026. The factory’s annual production capacity currently stands at 120,000 units.

“We have secured a strong position in markets such as Sudan, Libya, Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal,” he said, noting that the company focuses on a specific segment of the Egyptian market seeking high-quality, value-driven appliances, particularly for second homes where continuous operation is not required.

Tracing the company’s roots back to 1985, Raslan said Siltal first operated in 10th of Ramadan City before relocating to 6th of October City. The company now runs production lines dedicated to manufacturing De-Frost refrigerators and deep freezers, offering 12 refrigerator models, five horizontal deep freezer models and two vertical variants.

United Brothers has recently begun producing desert air conditioners in three sizes – 60, 80 and 100 litres – marketed under the Siltal brand. The company is also pursuing new product lines as part of a broader expansion plan.

Raslan revealed that United Brothers has relied on fully in-house manufacturing of production lines over the past year, a shift that enables full quality control, faster innovation and continuous product development.

He added that the company will implement its new commercial strategy in partnership with Big Bite Marketing and Communication, which will oversee marketing and sales execution for 2026. The collaboration aims to strengthen the company’s reach in both domestic and international markets and improve performance across local and regional segments.

