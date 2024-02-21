Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE will open its Dubai Silicon Oasis shopping centre in the first quarter, its CEO, Mohamed Al Hashemi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Coop headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, Al-Hashemi said the shopping centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis is expected to open in March before the start of Ramadan.

Details about shopping centres in Al Khawaneej and Nad Al Sheba will be announced this year, he noted.

The shopping centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis is located on a land area of 142,634 square feet and includes a hypermarket, mosque, shops and parking spaces, according to Union Coop’s corporate website. It stated that topographic survey and soil examination works have been completed for the Al Khawaneej Commercial Centre project, which will be built in three phases. The branch at Nad Al Sheba will be located inside Nakheel’s planned Nad Al Sheba Mall.

Union Coop currently operates 27 branches and seven commercial centres in Dubai emirate.

Al-Hashemi also disclosed that the coop intends to enter areas that constitute New Dubai like Dubai South but didn’t elaborate.

Union Coop will offer discounts of up to 75 percent on thousands of products, and discounted prices on 4,000 essential items aligning with the cooperative's commitment to stabilise consumer goods prices during the holy month.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

