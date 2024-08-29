The UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant is expected to produce its first hot metal in 2026, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Thursday.

The project, which was announced in November 2023, is progressing ahead of plan with first hot metal expected in 2026, EGA disclosed while announcing its first half 2024 financial results.

The 170,000 tonnes per annum facility is being built next to EGA’s existing smelter in Al Taweelah, Abu Dhabi and will process post-consumer aluminium scrap such as used window frames, as well as pre-consumer aluminium scrap from extrusion production, into low-carbon, high quality aluminium billets to be sold under the name RevivAL, according to past statements by the company.

EGA was the first company to produce aluminium commercially using solar power, which is marketed under the product name CelestiAL, starting in 2021. In 2023, EGA expanded its low carbon metal portfolio, combining solar and recycled aluminium to achieve even lower carbon intensity to produce CelestiAL-R.

