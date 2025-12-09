UAE-headquartered Khazna Data Centres has acquired a 225,000-square-metre land parcel in Dammam to develop up to 200 megawatts (MW) of AI-ready data centre capacity, the company said on Tuesday.

The new facility marks Khazna’s first data centre in Saudi Arabia and will be designed to support high-performance workloads, including cloud and AI hyperscale deployments.

The company said in a press statement that the site will be built using a modular architecture to enable rapid scaling, flexible rack configurations, and the integration of GPU clusters with varying power densities.

Khazna also announced the appointment of Mohammed Bin Hassan as its Country Head for Saudi Arabia, tasked with overseeing the Dammam project and leading the company’s broader expansion in the Kingdom.

Khazna, the region’s largest hyperscale wholesale data centre operator, currently manages 30 live data centres with nearly 650MW of capacity. It is also delivering more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of additional AI-ready capacity across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy and other global markets.

The Dammam facility will incorporate advanced sustainability features to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions and will be built to LEED Gold standards, the company said.

The finacial details and project timelines weren't disclosed.

