UAE-based Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) announced on Thursday that it is building the region’s first 100 per cent renewable energy powered industrial data centres with local technology provider Scientechnic.

The data centres will be located at EGA’s Jebel Ali, Dubai and Al Taweelah, Abu Dhabi sites, and will be certified to the Uptime Institute’s Tier III standard, a global benchmark for data centres, the company said in a press statement.

The statement said the new data centres will enable EGA to further deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation solutions for its industrial operations, while reducing total IT energy consumption by 50 per cent through real-time AI-optimised power, cooling management and latest generation computer infrastructure.

The development of the data centres and the use of the hybrid cloud together will increase EGA’s data processing capacity by 2,300 times while significantly reducing unit processing costs, future proofing EGA’s computing for the company’s digital transformation, the statement noted.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

