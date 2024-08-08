South Korea’s SGC Engineering & Construction (E&C) has won a $189 million construction contract from Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) for a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia.



The project involves building an ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) facility in the Jubail Industrial City, The Korea Economic Daily reported.

The Korean company bagged new orders worth $870 million in Saudi Arabia this year, the report said.

The other Saudi projects include a $500 million ethylene and propylene facility and a $181 million isopropyl alcohol facility.

