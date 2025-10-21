Bosch Rexroth and Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) have partnered in Turin, Italy, to promote sustainable fluid solutions for off-highway and agricultural vehicles.

They will develop bio-based and re-refined alternatives to traditional hydraulic fluids and Universal Tractor Transmission Oils (UTTO), focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency.

PLI will create a biodegradable UTTO formulation that maintains performance while enhancing energy efficiency.

Bosch Rexroth will define fluid requirements and oversee testing, while PLI will handle development, production, and distribution.

The partnership aims to establish a sustainable fluids business model beyond its initial five-year term.

“This partnership with Petronas Lubricants International shows our broad understanding of responsibility as a leading hydraulics technology specialist and marks another step in driving the development towards sustainability also in the field of hydraulic fluids. Our goal is to expand our support for customers through more sustainable alternatives to mineral oil-based hydraulic and UTTO fluids”, says Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth.

“The development of bio-based hydraulic and UTTO fluids is a step forward for Petronas Lubricants International’s growth strategy to diversify and expand our portfolio in the industrial segment. Through the combined strengths and expertise of both companies, we will develop advanced solutions that address the increasing need for energy efficiency and low carbon footprint, not only for the agriculture and construction machine applications, but also for stationary hydraulic systems. This is also part of PLI’s efforts to accelerate adoption for sustainable energy and contribute to the larger shared goal of a cleaner energy future,” said Khalil Muri, Managing Director and Group CEO at Petronas Lubricants International.

