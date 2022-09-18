Sharjah-based ARIA Commodities will invest 154 million UAE dirhams ($41.93 million) to construct four plants in the Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA), as part of its expansion drive.

The four new plants include bitumen, multipurpose refinery, tire cycling and storage terminal plant, the free zone said in a press statement.

In addition, the company will lease three additional land plots in the free zone, bringing its total land plots to five, with a combined area of 540,000 square feet.

ARIA Group is expanding its reach globally to cater to the gas oil and bunkering markets, the statement said.

ARIA’s new plants will be eco-friendly and meet sustainability standards to reduce industrial waste, as well as make optimum use of natural resources, added Hamriyah Free Zone Director Saud Salim Al Mazrouei.

