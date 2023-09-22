Officials from Shell and Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) discussed prospects for green fuel and LNG bunkering projects, and progress achieved at the second container terminal project in East Port Said Port during a SCZONE roadshow in Netherlands.

The SCZONE delegation was led by its Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien while Shell was represented by Roberto Maria Pattumelli, Regional Lead, Hydrogen Industry and Rene Smeets, LNG Network Development Manager Europe & Middle East.

Green hydrogen projects

SCZONE recently signed nine framework agreements with major global consortia for green fuel production and bunkering services, building on the success of its first bunkering operation powered by green methanol at East Port Said Port. The discussions at the meeting delved into the specific requirements for green hydrogen projects within the Sokhna integrated zone, including desalination plants, a green corridor, and tank farms for liquid bulk storage.

LNG Bunkering Services

Shell officials showcased their expertise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering services and explored the potential for implementing these services in Egypt through SCZONE-affiliated ports, capitalising on the significant transshipment activity at SCZONE ports and the Zone’s track record in bunkering services with both fossil and green fuels.

East Port Said Port

The SCZONE delegation met with Lars Mikael Jensen, Head of Hubs and Collaboration at APM Terminals to discuss ways to attract more transit trade for East Port Said Port’s second container terminal project, which is scheduled to start operations in 2025.

In November 2022, Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT), majority-owned by APM Terminals, had announced that it has been awarded a concession for financing, design, construction, management, and operation of a second terminal at Port Said East Port.

The project involves the addition of an extra 955-metre berth and an additional 510,000 square metre container yard to the already existing 2,400-metre berth and 1.2 million sqm yard.

Additionally, the SCZONE Chairman and delegation met with Mark Nolet, Global Head of Project Execution for APM Terminals, to review the project’s progress. According to the updates shared by APM Terminals, land clearance and design is 95 percent complete while all cranes and equipment are expected to arrive by the end of October 2024.

The project will employ 12 ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, 30 rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) and 90 trucks, according to APM Terminals.

