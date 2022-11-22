Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind The Red Sea and Amaala giga projects, has purchased a fleet of electric buses to deliver its sustainable, smart and seamlessly integrated transport network across The Red Sea project, the developer said in a statement.

The purchase agreement was signed with e-mobility firm Electromin and Energy International Corporation to deploy a fleet of zero-emission electric buses for employee transportation.

Electromin and Energy International Corporation will facilitate the supply of the electric bus fleet from China’s electric vehicles manufacturer, Yutong, and European electric vehicle builder and supplier, EURABUS, the statement said.

The fleet will encompass two vehicle types to serve regular routes for employees between their homes in the purpose-built Coastal Village to their jobs at the destination. This includes a smaller vehicle type offering a range of approximately 250 km and a larger bus with a range of approximately 350 km when fully charged.

The roll-out follows a comprehensive and robust analysis of the total land, sea and air transport needs for the 28,000-square kilometre destination, in line with its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

Emission-free transport at the giga project aligns with its wider commitment to power the entire destination using solar energy, with two large-scale solar farms are currently under development at the destination, along with the world’s largest battery storage facility, according to the statement.

RSG is also setting up supporting infrastructure for electric vehicle charging and maintenance facilities.

