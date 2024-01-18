East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has signed a contract with the state-run Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) to manufacture and supply of steel pipes for more than 1 billion Saudi riyals ($266.63 million).

The contract duration is 30 months, the company said in a statement published on the Saudi stock exchange.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.