Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Company has announced that it has sealed an agreement with WeOne General Contracting Company for the construction of a high-density polyethylene corrugated and spiral pipe factory.

The new Laffan Pipe Factory will be competed within a nine-month period, said the company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

As per the SAR16.6 million ($4.42 million) contract, WeOne will be responsible for carrying out infrastructure works as well as implementing the project, and administrative follow-up of all other related services until the project is ready for the installation of factory machinery and equipment.

The financial impact of the project will appear during the first quarter of 2025, it added.

