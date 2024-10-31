Saudi Arabia is planning to build a plant to convert waste into green hydrogen and biofuels, newspapers reported on Thursday.

The project is based in the Gulf Kingdom’s Eastern region and will utilise methane gas emitted from waste landfills, they said.

The Emir of the Eastern region Prince Saud bin Abdul Aziz signed the deal on Wednesday and said it is yet another initiative to support the Kingdom’s economic diversification scheme known by Vision 2030.

In a report on Thursday, Al-Watan Arabic language daily and other Saudi publications said the Emir “signed an investment contract” for the waste utilisation project but they did not provide further details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

