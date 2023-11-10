Saudi Arabia will propose joint projects in Iraq after the two countries signed several economic agreements in May, the Kingdom’s Industry and Mineral Resources Minister was reported on Friday as saying.

Bandar Al-Khorayef told Iraq’s Al-Forat news agency he would soon visit Baghdad for an economic conference, where he would present a number of projects.

“Saudi Arabia intends to present a number of strategic projects in Iraq with the aim of strengthening economic ties,” he said.

Khorayef did not provide details of those projects but said they would focus on industry and related sectors.

