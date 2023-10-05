South Korea’s Samsung Engineering and Canada-based Svante Technologies (Svante) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and deliver commercial carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects in Asia and the Middle East, targeting hard-to-abate heavy industries.

Samsung Engineering said in a press statement that the partnership will target cement, steel, hydrogen, fertiliser industries using Svante’s novel solid sorbent-based carbon capture filter technology by offering a one-stop-shop via an integrated project delivery model.

The two companies will also explore design iterations of Svante’s post-combustion carbon capture machines, the statement noted.

The MoU was signed on 4 October during the ADIPEC 2023 conference in Abu Dhabi.

Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (SVIC) has invested in Svante’s latest Series E financing.

“The time is now for the CCUS industry value chain players to rethink how they approach projects to deliver them faster, cheaper, and more efficiently. Undertaking multiple projects in parallel while using the same EPC contractor will greatly improve project performance,” said Hong Namkoong, President & CEO of Samsung Engineering.

“We are delighted to welcome Samsung both as a strategic commercial collaborator and an investor in Svante, alongside our other strategic value chain partners and investors,” said Claude Letourneau, Svante’s President and CEO.

Svante’s carbon capture and removal technology employs what it calls “structured adsorbent beds”, known as “filters”. The company’s filters are coated with nanoengineered solid adsorbent materials and can be used to capture CO2 from industrial emissions. The company’s filter technology can also be used for direct air capture (DAC), in which CO2 that has already been emitted into the atmosphere is trapped and removed from ambient air, according to the press statement.

(Edited by Anoop Menon)

