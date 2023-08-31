Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved granting Samsung Electronics Egypt a golden license to establish and operate a mobile phone manufacturing factory in Beni Suef, the cabinet stated on August 30th.

The factory will be built on a 6,000-square-meter area at Kom Abu Radi Industrial Zone.

The company shall finalize the first phase of the project, start production in the second half (H2) of 2024, and execute the entire project before December 31st, 2025, the statement read.

The project is expected to provide 768 direct and indirect job opportunities by the end of 2025.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).