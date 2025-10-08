Egypt - Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, First Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), met with Ahmed Wafik, Chairperson of Saint-Gobain Glass Egypt, to discuss the company’s current operations and future plans to expand exports from Egypt to African markets — targeting an annual value of €120m.

El-Sherif underlined the importance of capitalising on Egypt’s free trade agreements with African countries, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to maximise export potential through preferential customs arrangements. He affirmed the ECS’s full support for Saint-Gobain’s expansion across African, regional, and global markets, in line with Egypt’s broader strategy to double its exports.

Wafik expressed appreciation for the continuous support extended by the ECS and its overseas offices, notably the commercial office in Algeria, which helped overcome challenges affecting the company’s exports to that market.

He also reviewed Saint-Gobain’s ongoing and planned projects in Egypt, noting its focus on expanding operations in sustainable building materials. The company’s total investments in Egypt currently stand at approximately €250m, with annual exports of around €60m.

Saint-Gobain aims to double its export volume to €120m following the completion of its new plant in Ain Sokhna, which represents an additional €200m investment.

The meeting was attended by Minister Plenipotentiary Alaa El-Baili, Director of the Investment Promotion Department; Commercial Counsellor Ahmed Badr from the African Affairs Department; and Sherif Fahmy, CEO of Engage Consulting.

