Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) is reviving its expansion plans in Egypt following the resolution of the country's currency crisis and the reopening of letters of credit, General Manager Exports at SEDAFCO Khaled Refaat told Asharq Business.

Refaat revealed that SADAFCO is currently in the process of selecting an accredited distributor to begin exporting its products to Egypt in 2025.

The company will initially focus on dairy products and ice cream, with plans to achieve exports worth no less than SAR 10 million in the first year.

