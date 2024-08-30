MUSCAT: A leading international firm specializing in the design and manufacture of premium products for the architectural, energy, aerospace, marine and defence sectors, has unveiled plans to launch operations in the Sultanate of Oman.

RNT Maclaren Industries & Technology Company, founded in Cyprus, signed agreements earlier this week for the establishment of an integrated industrial centre at Khazaen Economic City in South Al Batinah Governorate.

“We are pleased to announce that in line with our strategy to develop and expand our company activities on the global level, we have proudly signed a contract to establish an RNT Maclaren Industries factory branch in the Sultanate of Oman. Here begins a new challenging journey at the level of the Arabian Gulf,” said Karim Moghazy, Managing Partner, in a post.

Starting with the lease of a 10,000 sq metre site at Khazaen, a key investment and logistics hub located just outside the capital city Muscat, RNT Maclaren plans to focus on the design and manufacture of smart solutions for the construction sector. Over time, it plans to make available the full scope of its expansive portfolio of specialist engineering design and manufacturing services catering to a range of sectors.

In the construction sector, RNT Maclaren is a leading façade designer and fabricator of customized architectural envelopes for residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company’s Hexanom system is used to fabricate steel structures used in skylights, facades, canopies, atriums and other such constructions.

In the power and Oil & Gas sectors, the company’s expertise lies in combining engineering and metallurgy to produce complex parts using specialty materials. It also leverages this expertise in fabricating parts and components for all kinds of ships and crafts.

With production facilities in Qatar and India, RNT Maclaren has also emerged as a supplier of precision-machined parts for the defence and aerospace sectors. Materials used for these parts include a variety of titanium, aluminum, stainless steel, and high-strength alloy steels.

Other services provided by the company include: design and manufacture of aluminum profiles, cutting and forming of metal sheets for manufacturing, plasma tube cutting, precision machining and welding, forging, marble and membrane processing, and CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) based woodworking, among other specialisations.

