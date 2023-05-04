Renewable energy development company CWP Global and Germany-based LOHC (liquid organic hydrogen carrier) pioneer Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for LOHC based green hydrogen transport chain from Morocco to Europe.

The joint feasibility study will explore the possibility of establishing a 500 tonnes per day hydrogen transport chain from Morocco to Europe using Hydrogenious' LOHC technology, a press statement from the German firm said.

The project will explore the prospects for transporting green hydrogen produced by CWP Global’s 15 gigawatts (GW) AMUN project near the city of Tan Tan in Morocco directly to Europe.

The AMUN project is focused on producing green ammonia, but the partners have decided to explore the possibility of an LOHC based alternative transport route in the interest of flexibility, safety and cost-efficiency, said the statement.

In the first phase of the AMUN project, CWP will install 3 GW each of wind and solar power to produce green hydrogen. A second phase of the project will add a further 9 GW of wind and solar generation capacity.

