Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) said on Wednesday that the infrastructure completion rate in the first phase of Ibri Industrial City project has exceeded 80 percent.

The infrastructure work aims to develop around three million square metres, incorporating road works, water, sewage, rainwater drainage and telecom networks, and surveillance systems. In addition, sustainable alternative energy is used in 303 solar-powered streetlights.

Road paving works have been finished, while work is underway to complete the remaining services, Madayn said in a statement.

Nasser Al Mabsali, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, said that the industrial city is currently home to 28 projects on a total area of 270,000 square metres, with a total investment volume exceeding 9.7 million Omani rials ($25.23 million).

These projects’ activities include construction materials, oil and gas services, food industries, manufacturing industries, warehousing, as well service and commercial activities.

Some of these localised factories have already commenced production, while others will enter the production and implementation phase in the coming period, the statement added.

The state-owned entity recently signed an agreement to establish an integrated station spanning 40,000 sqm, which will be implemented in phases and include a fuel station, a rest area, and a facility that provides services to trucks and cars.

