Doha - Aamal Company, one of the region’s leading diversified companies, is pleased to announce that Elsewedy Cables Qatar – a subsidiary of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, one of Qatar’s leading industrial groups, in which Aamal is a 50% shareholder – has been awarded a 3-year contract worth more than QR1bn by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (“Kahramaa”) for the supply of engineering, procurement, construction services, including the supply and installation of 132kV power cables for strategic projects.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, commented: “We are delighted to be awarded such a significant contract by the esteemed Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa), which demonstrates our strong capabilities to deliver high-quality products that support the growth and development of Qatar. At Aamal, we are committed to bringing the latest know-how and expertise to remain at the forefront of Qatar’s growth and development, and to being the partner of choice for leading projects and institutions.”

Rashid bin Ali Al Mansouri, CEO of Aamal, added: “I would like to extend our utmost appreciation to Kahramaa for their trust and support of local companies in participating in the country’s mega projects. This award reflects Qatar’s attractive investment landscape, encouraging the private sector to seek joint ventures and partnerships that add value and contribute to Qatar’s economic growth and development. This contract win also emphasizes Elsewedy Cables’ position as a leading supplier, capable of meeting the demands of large-scale local projects. We take pride in our joint venture, Elsewedy Cables Qatar, for sustaining market leadership over the past 15 years through continuous investment and expansion of its product portfolio. Aamal remains well-positioned to seize various opportunities across numerous economic sectors, delivering value to all its stakeholders.”

Ahmed Fathy Elsewedy, Executive Vice President of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, commented: “Since our establishment in Qatar, we have built a strong relationship with Kahramaa based on trust and respect, successfully delivering projects on time and providing unparalleled products. We remain committed to being the partner of choice, supporting Qatar’s growth and its National Vision 2030. Our premium product range, combined with our expertise and dedicated team, will continue to drive our success and support Qatar’s ambitious goals. We are proud to contribute to Qatar’s impressive infrastructure development and benefit from the government’s continued investment. Committed to maintaining the highest quality standards, Elsewedy Cables has built a solid reputation. Today’s contract is a testament to that.”

