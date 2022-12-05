Hydrogen Oman company (Hydrom) has sent out more than 40 requests for qualifications (RFQ) to companies interested in the green hydrogen project blocks announced last month in Oman, Firas al-Abdwani, Acting Managing Director at Hydrom told local news portal WAF News.

The official added that in the current week, the company will start to invite bidders to submit their proposals while continuing to send RFQs to interested parties.

Al-Abdwani said the round had attracted bidders from Western and Northern Europe, South-East Asia, India and the United States, as well as local companies.

The first round, which opened on 6 November 2022, offered two blocks in Duqm for green hydrogen projects which will be awarded by the first quarter of 2023.

Four more blocks will be offered by the first quarter of 2023 and are expected to be awarded by the end of 2023, he said.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Oman's OQ has signed MOU With Asyad, Maersk and Sumitomo to study feasibility of producing Green Ammonia and Green Methanol at Duqm and Salalah Ports.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)