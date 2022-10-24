HYDROM, a newly launched subsidiary of state-owned Energy Development Oman (EDO), will open the public bid round aimed at awarding the first land blocks for green hydrogen projects on 6 November 2022, state-owned Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

HYDROM aims to awarding the first land blocks by 2023 to meet the production target of one million tonnes by 2030, the ONA report said.

The subsidiary’s mandate includes delineating government-owned land areas and structuring associated large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the process for their allocation to developers and facilitating the development of common infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries.

Oman has set a target of attracting $140 billion worth of investments in its green hydrogen industry, according to an Oman Daily Observer report on Monday.

In October, Zawya Projects had reported that Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals would announce investment opportunities in the country’s emerging green economy on 23 October.

Oman is aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

