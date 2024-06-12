Hydrom, the state-owned entity overseeing Oman's green hydrogen development, organised a readiness workshop in Omani capital Muscat to discuss the country’s preparedness to meet its ambitious green hydrogen production targets.

Led by Salim Nasser Al Aufi, the Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom, the high-level workshop saw government officials and senior stakeholders come together to present strategic development plans and discuss challenges, solutions and plans of action for achieving 2030 production targets and Vision 2040 targets.

To date, Hydrom have awarded 8 plots of land totaling over 2,300 square kilometres (sq. km) from a potential 50,000 sq km that has been allocated for green hydrogen production. The contracts, awarded largely to energy consortiums comprising companies from Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, total more than $49 billion in investment commitments.

“Our commitment to building a resilient and profitable energy sector for Oman extends to optimising the full potential of the hydrogen value chain to bring employment, growth and institutional capacity across the board,” said Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom.

“We have moved quickly and efficiently since launching in October 2022 and we are not slowing down in our operations. Today’s workshop showed that the industry leaders are equally steadfast in their dedication to deliver affordable, secure and sustainable energy for a prosperous Omani economy.”

In April, Hydrom announced that it has achieved its target to deliver more than 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of renewable hydrogen with the signing of two new projects in Dhofar worth $11 billion.

