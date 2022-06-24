Muscat: Karwa Automotive Company on Thursday officially inaugurated Karwa Bus Factory in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm.

Dr Saad bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Karwa Automotive Company, said that Karwa Automotive Company was established in partnership with state of Qatar with the aim of transferring the technology of the bus industry to the Sultanate of Oman, making it one of the manufacturing centers, enhancing the local added value and localizing the industry to contribute to economic development and diversification.

"Karwa Automobile Factory is distinguished from the rest of the factories in the region because it possesses modern technologies in operating production lines, quality inspection facilities and tests that guarantee high quality products," said Dr Ibrahim bin Ali Al Balushi, CEO of the company.

He added that the factory is established on an area of 568,000 square meters and was designed to produce three different types of buses- city buses, school buses and intercity buses. The factory has a production capacity of 700 buses per year, which is equivalent to producing 3 to 4 buses per day.

The CEO of Karwa Automotive Company announced the export of the first batch of buses to the state of Qatar, with 33 buses out of a total of 100 buses produced.

"The opening of the Karwa factory is a qualitative addition to the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, and it is expected that some components and spare parts needed by the factory will be manufactured locally in the future," Sultan bin Salim bin Saeed Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, said.



