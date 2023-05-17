Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) launched a special program to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector and communications, and information technology sectors, which are responsible for nearly 20 percent of the total carbon emissions in the Sultanate of Oman.

The ministry divided its plan for zero carbon neutrality into three stages - the first stage (reducing emissions by three percent by 2030), the second stage (reducing emissions by 34 percent by 2040), and the third stage (reducing emissions by 100 percent by 2050).

In the first stage, the ministry seeks to reach 7,000 electric cars, or 35 percent of the new light vehicles, and reduce emissions by 40 percent from heavy equipment using dual combustion technology, which was developed locally by 100 percent, in addition to the use of biofuels in public transport.

Work is underway to convert some equipment in ports to environmentally friendly equipment that uses electrical energy.

In the second phase, the ministry aims to reach more than 22,000 new electric cars by 2040, which constitutes 65 percent of the new vehicles.

Green fuel - Bus stations and buildings in various sectors will install solar panels that contribute to reducing emissions.

In the third phase, the ministry aims to fully use hydrogen or electricity technologies for trucks and heavy equipment to contribute to reducing emissions by 100 percent, and the new light vehicles will be 100 percent electric to achieve zero neutrality in the Sultanate of Oman by 2050.

The ministry has worked intensively with its partners in the private sector to strengthen the infrastructure of the Sultanate of Oman for electric cars so that it covers most of the roads.

That the ministry has set a requirement for 120 kilowatts per hour as a minimum for chargers on public roads, as a number of fast chargers have been installed at border posts with a capacity of 120 kilos.

