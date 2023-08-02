Oman and Etihad Rail Company (OERC), the developer and operator of the UAE-Oman Rail Network signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman-headquartered integrated steel company Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (Jindal) to establish an end-to-end transport logistics solution between Jindal’s steel complex at Sohar Port and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), via the UAE-Oman Rail Network.

The MoU will pave the way for Jindal to annually transport up to four million tonnes of raw materials and finished products from its steel complex at Sohar Port to the UAE, OERC said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, OERC will leverage its rail network to support Jindal through facilitated loading and unloading processes while guaranteeing rolling stock and facilities’ requirements, the statement said.

OERC has recently entered several commercial and investment partnerships with major international players in various industrial sectors to provide innovative logistics solutions and facilities.

In May, OERC signed a MoU with Brazil's Vale to explore utilising rail to transport iron ore and its derivatives between Oman and the UAE from its Sohar industrial complex.

(Writing by SA Kader & P Deol: Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)