Hyphen Hydrogen Energy and Namibia expect to sign the deal on the $10 billion green hydrogen project in Namibia in May, according to news portal energycapitalpower.com.

The announcement follows. President Hage Geingob’s visit to Lüderitz last week, as part of a series of consultative meetings with local and industry stakeholders on Green Hydrogen projects, according to the report.

In March 2023, Zawya Projects reported that the implementation agreement for the project is expected to be signed in the second quarter of this year.

At full development, the project will produce 300,000 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually from 5-6 gigawatts (GW) of renewables and 3GW electrolyser capacity.

The project promoter, Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, had signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in February this year with a major chemical company, name withheld, and South Korean hydrogen producer Approtium for a total annual offtake of up to 500,000 tonnes and 250,000 tonnes a year respectively.

