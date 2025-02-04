DUBAI - MIG Holding and National Industries Park (NIP), a DP World company, have inaugurated ‘Safetech’, the largest precast concrete factory in the Middle East, spanning 2.2 million square feet.

The cutting-edge facility, which includes a 750,000-square-foot production area and an 800,000-square-foot storage yard, has an annual production capacity of more than 700,000 cubic metres.

Safetech is set to revolutionise the UAE's construction industry by providing advanced precast concrete solutions designed to elevate both the quality and efficiency of project delivery, particularly in light of the rapid growth in the sector.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, and Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of MIG Holding and Safetech.

Abdul Halim Muwahid emphasised the factory’s transformative role in shaping the future of construction with next-generation precast technologies. “This milestone aligns with our vision to expand in the construction sector and offer innovative solutions that drive both efficiency and quality,” he said.

Abdulla Bin Damithan toured the facility, reviewing its industry leading state-of-the-art production systems and highlighted its potential contribution to the UAE’s industrial sector.

He said, “The construction sector contributes nearly 12% to UAE’s economy and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26 percent until 2030. Innovation is key to advance operational efficiencies in manufacturing, and Safetech’s advanced technology will enhance construction quality and strengthen the local and regional supply chain of precast concrete solutions. We are proud to welcome the Safetech flagship facility to the National Industries Park.”

The opening of Safetech marks a strategic initiative to bolster the UAE’s construction and industrial ecosystem, supporting national programs such as ‘Operation 300Bn’.