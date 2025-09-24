Qatar - Mekdam Holding Group has bagged a contract from Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) to execute a strategic contract valued at QR203.9mn.



The contract covers the supply of Tier-1 manpower to support major industrial projects, notably the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project and the QatarEnergy urea project.



This contract -- which represents a significant step towards strengthening the operational capabilities of national industrial projects -- will run for a duration of five years, starting on October 1, 2025, with an option to extend for an additional five years, Mekdam said in a regulatory filing with the Qatar Stock Exchange.



Under the agreement, Mekdam will provide a highly qualified workforce in line with the highest international standards, ensuring that QAFCO’s requirements are met efficiently across all phases of project execution and operations.



Winning this strategic contract reflects the confidence that leading national institutions place in the capabilities and expertise of Mekdam Holding Group.



It also reaffirms the group’s firm commitment to delivering advanced technical solutions that align with the state’s vision for the development of the energy sector and related industries.

