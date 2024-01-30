Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and France-based global logistics giant CMA CGM Group have signed a Strategic Supply Partnership (SSP) which will explore the two companies entering long-term green maritime fuels offtake contracts to supply CMA CGM vessels.

The aim of the Partnership is to source, supply and deliver green alternative fuels for CMA CGM’s dual-fuel vessels, starting in 2025 and following the incremental phase-in of the vessels until 2028, Masdar said in a press statement.

The cooperation will facilitate the deployment of CMA CGM's new generation of dual-fuel ships ready to use biofuels and e-fuels based on methane and methanol, of which 35 are currently in fleet and 84 in order, the statement said.

Masdar and CMA CGM will also continue to discuss extending their collaboration opportunities, potentially on green hydrogen and ammonia production, it noted.

Masdar aims to produce 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

