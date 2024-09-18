Green hydrogen, often referred to as the fuel of the future, is emerging as one of the most prominent clean energy sources that will significantly contribute to transforming the global energy landscape.

Recognising its potential, the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will explore the latest developments in the renewable and clean energy sector. The summit will also focus on enhancing the role of innovation and research and development in energy storage technologies, including green hydrogen, to devise mechanisms to address sustainability challenges and achieve carbon neutrality, thereby accelerating the transition to a green economy.

WGES is held annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO).

The 10th WGES, taking place on 2nd and 3rd October 2024, will address several critical topics, including Decarbonisation and Net-Zero Goals; Clean Energy Advancements; Climate Finance; Circular Economy; Policy and Regulatory Frameworks; Using Technology to Tackle Climate Change; Youth in Climate Change; and Food and Water.

“Global interest in investing in clean and renewable energy sources, including green hydrogen, is rising, particularly as the cost of renewable energy production decreases. The UAE is at the forefront of this energy transition, leveraging innovation and research and development to expand the use of green energy. We look forward to advancing green energy at the 10th World Green Economy Summit, laying the groundwork for a just energy transition to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, noted that DEWA has implemented the Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using solar power, store it, and convert it into electrical energy, in addition to other applications in the transport and industrial sectors. The project exemplifies DEWA’s dedication to pioneering initiatives that support the UAE's vision for a green economy.